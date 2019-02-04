PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus to learns names of finalists of national selection for Eurovision 2019

At noon ithe Bel-TV and Radio will air the auditions pf the applicants. You can watch what is happening online on the website of the media holding tvr.by. This year, the project received a record number of applications 113. Musicians from 16 countries, including the USA, Kazakhstan, Great Britain, and Nigeria, sent their compositions. The list of applicants includes both newcomers and participants in the adult and junior

Eurovision selections of the past years: XENA, Angelika Pushnova, Aura, PROVokatsiya and Napoli. The jury will evaluate the compositions - composers, arrangers, vocalists and producers. The focus group will determine the finalists of the national narrative, who will present their songs live on the Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 TV channels. The winner of the final gala concert and will take part Eurovision in May in Tel Aviv.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All