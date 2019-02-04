Finalists of national selection for Eurovision 2019 to be announced today. Belteleradiocompany auditioning candidates

Finalists of the national selection round for Eurovision 2019 will be announced today. At the moment, Belteleradiocompany is holding auditions of the candidates. You can follow the process online at the media holding website tvr.by. This year, the project received a record number of applications - 113. Musicians from 16 countries have submitted their songs, including performers from the United States, Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria. Among the applicants there are both newcomers and participants of the adult and children's Eurovision selections of the past years: ZENA, Angelika Pushnova, group Aura, PROVOCATION and Napoli.