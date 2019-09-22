Belarus selects its representative for Junior Eurovision

Elizaveta Misnikova will represent our country at the prestigious international forum in Poland. Our delegation will go to Junior Eurovision Song Contest for the 17th time. Belarus has been participating in the song show since its foundation.



For the first time in the history of the project, the final gala-concert featured exclusively girls' voices. The Eurovision trip was contested by 10 finalists: eight solo performers and two vocal bands. The winner was chosen by a mixed vote: the opinion of the national jury and the viewers.



Elizaveta Misnikova was the best according to both votes. Lisa opened the gala concert, went on stage at number one and became the first in the national selection. For the performer this season was the last chance to get to Junior Eurovision Song Contest, because she has already turned 14 years old. Earlier, she stormed the national casting three times, and this year she managed to take its main trophy - a stylized heart.