Belarusfilm shooting first historical fantasy
"Adventures of Prantis Vrvich" is part of the trilogy of the writer Lyudmila Rublevskaya. The film is based on the adventures of the Belarusian "musketeers" of the times of the Gran Duchy of Lithuania. Only the Belarusian team participates: from the director to the extras.
The public will see adventures in a historical wrapper in two formats at once. In addition to the full-length version, four episodes of 26 minutes each will be shown for TV viewers. The premiere shows will be held in December of this year.
