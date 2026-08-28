Belarusian Castles and Fortresses Included in Global Ranking of the Most Popular on Planet

Belarusian historical heritage has received high international recognition. A total of 39 Belarusian architectural monuments—from majestic residences to ancient ruins—were included in the updated global ranking of the most popular castles and fortifications on the planet.

Now, Belarusian landmarks officially share the list with Versailles and the Tower of London.

The Brest Fortress was a real sensation. The legendary citadel ranked 285th out of 7,738 sites worldwide. Following it on the list are the famous Nesvizh Castle and the royal residence in Grodno.