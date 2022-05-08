Anastasia Lupina from Belarus takes second place in international vocal competition Sanremo Junior 2022

The International Singing Contest Sanremo Junior 2022 ended on a high note for the Belarusians. The representative of our country, 12-year-old Anastasia Lupina, won second place in the prestigious forum. The finals were held on May 5 at the legendary Ariston Theater, where Toto Cutugno, Eros Ramazzotti, Adriano Celentano performed. The competition was held in three age categories, from 6-9, 10-12 and 13-15. Genre restrictions for young performers were unlimited: they could express themselves in pop music as well as in rock, jazz, folk and even hip-hop styles. Our contestant performed an Oscar-winning composition to the accompaniment of the symphony orchestra. It was sung by Judy Garland for the first time in the musical "The Wizard of Oz" in 1939.



Twelve-year-old Anastasia Lupina is a student of Vasily Senkov, an experienced vocal teacher. Despite her young age, she has already won prestigious prizes and awards at international festivals and competitions more than once. She has already had her own compositions and music videos. The Belarusian surpassed Georgia, but lost out to Italy. But this year the representative of Indonesia won the Grand Prix. It is already a good tradition for our country to get on the high steps of the music podium. Last season, Ksenia Galetskaya took the top prize in the sunny Sanremo.



