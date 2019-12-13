Belarusian delegation heads to International Forum of Junior Olympians in Moscow

It's a great chance to set the right priorities in your future sports career and gain valuable experience in different areas. In the morning, a Belarusian delegation comprising over 60 youngsters, as well as our outstanding athletes Alla Tsuper and Elena Zubrilova, left the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus for the International Junior Olympians Forum in Moscow. During two days, the participants will learn about the latest developments in the field of physical and special training, psychology, rehabilitation after injury, as well as anti-doping programs. The format of lectures and seminars implies an educational context of the event.