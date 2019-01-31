3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarusian ballet with Japanese character. Takatoshi Machiyama on stage of Bolshoi Theater
Leading master of the Belarusian ballet scene Japanese Takatoshi Machiyama wins the hearts of the Belarusian public. His creative repertoire includes 26 parties, numerous international victories and ballet direction.
This weekend the actor will take the stage as an official in the production of Anyuta based on the Chekhov story. This role is more dramatic than choreographic.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All