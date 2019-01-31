PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarusian ballet with Japanese character. Takatoshi Machiyama on stage of Bolshoi Theater

Leading master of the Belarusian ballet scene Japanese Takatoshi Machiyama wins the hearts of the Belarusian public. His creative repertoire includes 26 parties, numerous international victories and ballet direction.

This weekend the actor will take the stage as an official in the production of Anyuta based on the Chekhov story. This role is more dramatic than choreographic.

