Belarusians to take part in Sergei Rachmaninoff International Competition of Pianists, Composers and Conductors

The first ever International Competition of Pianists, Composers and Conductors will take place in Moscow this June, on the eve of the celebration of the 150th birthday of Rachmaninov, a famous Russian composer. Renowned pianist Denis Matsuev has become artistic director of the competition. The participants will be evaluated in three qualifications: Piano, Composition, and Conducting.



Musicians from all over the world have sent more than 500 applications. The Belarusians are among them: a graduate of the Moscow Conservatory Yuri Demidovich and a student of the Belarusian State Academy of Music Lyubov Glazova.



This competition is a special phenomenon. It's the 1st International Rachmaninov Competition for pianists, conductors and composers, something that has never happened before. It hasn't even passed yet, it's about to start, and it's already, by all appearances, a snowball's peak. Obviously, it's going to be a huge event.



