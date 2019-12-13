Belteleradiocompany continues to receive applications for Junior Eurovision 2020 national eliminations

Belteleradiocompany continues to receive applications for participation in the national eliminations for Junior Eurovision 2020. The beginner performers aged 9-14 are invited to the project. According to the regulations, the duration of the song is up to 3 minutes. The language of performance is Russian or Belarusian. It is allowed to use foreign lyrics with no more than 40% of the text volume.



Applications are accepted in electronic form on the organizer's website - tvr.by. In addition to information about themselves, photos, phonograms and the text of the song, participants should provide a video record of the song performance with live sound.



Applications will be accepted until August 15. A focus group will decide, who of the candidates will get to the final of the project, not later than August 24. Junior Eurovision 2020 will take place in Poland in November.



