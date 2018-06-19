PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Set of Belarusian stamps takes 6th place at International exhibition

The set of stamps "The Belarusian Orthodox Church, the 1025th anniversary of the Polotsk Diocese" took 6th place at the Vienna International Philatelic Exhibition GRAND PRIX WIPA. It takes place in the Austrian capital from the end of the 19th century and is the most famous. Our composition of 3 postal miniatures depicting the frescoes of the Holy Transfiguration Church, has outstripped more than 70 rivals from all over the world.

The second and third places were taken by Brazil for the stamps "The Works of William Shakespeare," and Liechtenstein for the "Golden Wedding of Princess Mary and Prince Hans-Adam II."

