Set of Belarusian stamps takes 6th place at International exhibition

The set of stamps "The Belarusian Orthodox Church, the 1025th anniversary of the Polotsk Diocese" took 6th place at the Vienna International Philatelic Exhibition GRAND PRIX WIPA. It takes place in the Austrian capital from the end of the 19th century and is the most famous. Our composition of 3 postal miniatures depicting the frescoes of the Holy Transfiguration Church, has outstripped more than 70 rivals from all over the world.