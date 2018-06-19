3.43 RUB
Set of Belarusian stamps takes 6th place at International exhibition
The set of stamps "The Belarusian Orthodox Church, the 1025th anniversary of the Polotsk Diocese" took 6th place at the Vienna International Philatelic Exhibition GRAND PRIX WIPA. It takes place in the Austrian capital from the end of the 19th century and is the most famous. Our composition of 3 postal miniatures depicting the frescoes of the Holy Transfiguration Church, has outstripped more than 70 rivals from all over the world.
The second and third places were taken by Brazil for the stamps "The Works of William Shakespeare," and Liechtenstein for the "Golden Wedding of Princess Mary and Prince Hans-Adam II."
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
