Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus Heads off on Tour to Thailand

Renowned stage artists and rising stars from the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus accompanied by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra perform Belarusian interpretation of ballet classics at the 28th International Festival of Dance and Music in Thailand.

A troupe of nearly 80 people—comprising performers and technical staff—traveled for the tour. Sergei Prokofiev’s ballets Romeo and Juliet and Cinderella were presented to the local audiences.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand and the Queen honored the performance of Romeo and Juliet with their presence. This was reported by Vladimir Borovikov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Vietnam (with concurrent accreditation to Thailand). "This demonstrates the importance of cultural exchanges in the development of bilateral relations," Borovikov noted.

The Bolshoi’s tour will continue for another week. Despite the global renown of the productions, this domestic interpretation offers international audiences a glimpse into the Belarusian school of ballet, with its own unique approaches and traditions.

The festival in Thailand each year brings together the best productions from around the world. This time, the program features 12 performances by nine theater companies from across the globe.