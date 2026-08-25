Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus to Present Two Prokofiev Ballets in Thailand

Artists of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus will present two Prokofiev ballets in Thailand.

General Director of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus Ekaterina Dulova has announced the company’s participation in the International Festival of Dance and Music in Bangkok. The collective will take part in this large-scale forum for the fourth time; the performances will run from 5 September to 17 October, BELTA reports.

“This is the largest International Festival of Dance and Music in Asia, already being held for the 28th time, so it is a great honor for us once again to present Belarusian ballet in Bangkok. Today a new generation of artists is performing — young, talented names — and alongside them our masters. From 10 to 13 September audiences will see Sergei Prokofiev’s ballets ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘Cinderella.’ In total, 12 productions from 9 countries will be shown in the main hall of the Thailand Cultural Centre,” Ekaterina Dulova said.

The theatre is traveling on tour with a company of nearly 80 people: artists, the technical group, and management. “For me this is an important moment for concluding additional contracts and discussions with figures of culture and art and representatives of the government of Thailand,” the director of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus added.

Leading Belarusian ballet soloists are going to conquer the capital of Thailand: People’s Artist of Belarus Anton Kravchenko, Honored Artists of the Republic Lyudmila Khitrova, Marina Vezhnovets, Yuri Kovalev, and other artists. At the conductor’s stand of the Bangkok Royal Symphony Orchestra will be the artistic director of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus, People’s Artist of Bashkortostan Artem Makarov, and Yuri Karavaev.

Ekaterina Dulova emphasized that several directions of cooperation with Asia are currently developing actively. “We have rather close, rapidly developing relations with Vietnam and with the three largest opera and ballet theatres in Hanoi. One of them — the ‘Ho Guom’ Opera Theatre — was already presented during the project ‘Ballet Summer at the Bolshoi,’” she explained.

In addition, the theatre is now preparing for two large projects in Oman. Chamber concerts by young soloists, primarily instrumentalists and opera soloists, will be presented on the premises of the National Museum of the Sultanate of Oman, and on 12 January a two-hour gala concert featuring the best examples of European and Belarusian opera will take place at the Royal Opera House in Muscat.