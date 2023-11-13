What film festival "Listapad" will feed movie buffs with, what movie will open the forum?

Kinoshniki" directed by the head the studio of youth cinema "Smolk@" Kirill Khaletsky will open the Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad".

In fact, this is the film debut of the young team in full meter. The main character of the sparkling comedy - a young man who dreams of making a real movie. Very soon we will see on the big screen what difficulties he will face on this path.

In total, the directorate received 2087 applications from filmmakers from 107 countries. The geography is the widest: from Europe and Asia to America and Africa. The largest number of applications was sent from Iran, India, Russia, Brazil and China.

Alesya Zhornikova, executive director of the Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad":