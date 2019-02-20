3.39 RUB
First rehearsal of Presidential Orchestra with Joe Lynn Turner held in Minsk
The legend of American rock will perform for the first time with the Presidential Orchestra. The ex-lead singer of Deep Purple and Rainbow Joe Lynn Turner will perform in Minsk. The first rehearsal was held this morning. The world hit "Smoke on the Water" will be performed in the original at the Palace of the Republic in March.
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
