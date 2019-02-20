EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

First rehearsal of Presidential Orchestra with Joe Lynn Turner held in Minsk

The legend of American rock will perform for the first time with the Presidential Orchestra. The ex-lead singer of Deep Purple and Rainbow Joe Lynn Turner will perform in Minsk. The first rehearsal was held this morning. The world hit "Smoke on the Water" will be performed in the original at the Palace of the Republic in March.

