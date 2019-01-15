PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Sales of tickets for performances of International Youth Theater Forum "M. @ rt.contact." begins

By tradition, the whole week of March will be filled with premieres, classical and modern productions. 23 performances will be presented by theaters from 10 countries including Russia, Georgia, Poland. The program of the forum will be opened by the Brest Academic Theater, as well as the comedy of Moliere "Tartuffe" by a St. Petersburg theater.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All