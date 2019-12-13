Watch Junior Eurovision-2020 on Sunday on Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 at 19:00

Tomorrow you will have an opportunity to support our country at Junior Eurovision 2020. The audience voting for the best song in the competition opens on Friday at 22:00. It will take place on the Internet on the official website of the junioreurovision.tv project. There you can watch excerpts from the performances of all 12 participants, and determine your personal top-3. Belarus will be represented by Arina Pehtereva from Mogilev with the song "Aliens". The audience voting will end just before the start of the show and will reopen after the performance of all singers, but only for 15 minutes. The votes of the audience will be half of the result, the second one will depend on the decision of the jury. By the way, the judges will set their scores on Saturday following the general rehearsal.

Due to the difficult epidemic situation in the world, the competition will be held in a remote format. And although the performances themselves will be shown in the recording, the broadcast will still be live. Broadcasters from each participating country will build green rooms in their TV pavilions.



For our contestant and her team, the "green room" will operate in the studio of Belteleradiocompany. The show will be commented by host Pavel Lazovik. And points from Belarus will be announced by a young singer Ksenia Galetskay, winner of the Grand Prix of the International Children's Music Competition "Vitebsk-2019". The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2020 will take place this Sunday. It will be broadcast by Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 TV channels at 19:00.



