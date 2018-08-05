3.42 RUB
Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Minsk to become the biggest show in the history of the contest
Junior Eurovision in Minsk will be the biggest show in the history of the contest. Belarus will bring together 20 countries. The list was expanded by Ukraine. Previously, Kiev refused to participate because of financial difficulties. But the other day the European Broadcasting Union received an application from our southern neighbors. Ukraine participates in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest since the creation of the contest. Kiev hosted the international song forum twice. In November, we expect bright debuts, for the first time young singers from Kazakhstan and Wales will perform on the stage.
The Belarusians will choose their representative on August 31. There is an active preparation for the national qualifying round, which, according to tradition, will be broadcast live. Now Belteleradiocompany is filming a video about the finalists of the show. 40-second sketches about each of the 10 finalists will be demonstrated on the eve of the show in the air of the program "Dobrai ranitsy, Belarus!". On August 31, viewers will be able to watch the show on Belarus 1 and Belarus 24.
