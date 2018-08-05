Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Minsk to become the biggest show in the history of the contest

Junior Eurovision in Minsk will be the biggest show in the history of the contest. Belarus will bring together 20 countries. The list was expanded by Ukraine. Previously, Kiev refused to participate because of financial difficulties. But the other day the European Broadcasting Union received an application from our southern neighbors. Ukraine participates in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest since the creation of the contest. Kiev hosted the international song forum twice. In November, we expect bright debuts, for the first time young singers from Kazakhstan and Wales will perform on the stage.