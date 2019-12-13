Dmitry Dyuzhev gives one-man show at Belarusian State Philharmonic as part of Vladimir Spivakov Invites Festival

Popular film and theater actor Dmitry Dyuzhev gave a one-man show on the eve in the Belarusian State Philharmonic. 1,5 hour reading of Pushkin novel was part of the international festival Vladimir Spivakov Invites and gathered 600 spectators. The Belarus Symphonic Orestra conducted by maestro Arkady Berin, performed in a duet with Dyuzhev.



Tickets for Spivakov Festival are in demand. The Bolshoi Theater awaits a ballet gala performance from choreographers from the leading European theaters on March 7. Representatives of the Royal Ballet of Sweden and the Dutch National Ballet will arrive in Minsk. The Grammy owners Kremerata Baltica Orchestra will complete the festival.

