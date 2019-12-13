VAL duet not to change song "Until Dawn" for performance in Rotterdam

VAL duet will not change the musical and textual components of the competition song for the performance in Rotterdam. Song "Until Dawn" will be performed on the stage of Eurovision 2020 in Belarusian language. Vlad Pashkevich and Valeria Gribusova talked about that during the online conference on the website of Belteleradiocompany. They have begun active preparations for the competition. They are to finally form the team, finalize the concept of the performance and shoot the video for the song.