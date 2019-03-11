PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Exclusive collection of fashion historian Alexander Vasiliev in Minsk

An exclusive collection of fashion historian Alexander Vasiliev is presented in Minsk. The famous Russian theater artist has collected a retrospective of evening dresses from different eras. Dresses of top fashion houses convey the time and the corresponding style.

Some accessories presented in the collection belonged to Hollywood stars, representatives of royal families and famous persons.



