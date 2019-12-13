3.40 RUB
Belarus glassmaking evolution and new style of famous "Neman" presented at Minsk exhibition timed to V. Murakhver anniversary
The evolution of the flowering of Belarusian glassmaking is presented in the halls of the National Art Museum. Vladimir Murakhver found the balance between utilitarian and decorative properties of the fragile material. The delicate art moved into the exhibition halls for the 90th anniversary of the Honored Artist of Belarus. The author began practicing his own philosophy in glass immediately after his studies in Leningrad, after which he managed to create a new style of glass of the famous "Neman" and worked for several decades as the chief artist of the plant.
Maria Shugaley, researcher at the National Art Museum of Belarus:
He became one of the innovative artists who raised Belarusian glassmaking to a new level, we can say, made a revolution in it. He proceeded from the nature of glass, the nature of the material, not distorting it, but trying to convey the different sides of glass, its variability, its plasticity, the play of colors and the movement of masses.
Today, Vladimir Murakhver's works are kept in the stock collections of Belarusian museums, as well as in private collections abroad.
