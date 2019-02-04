PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Eurovision 2019. National selection auditions

Belteleradiocompany is holding auditions of Belarus’ applicants to Eurovision 2019 International Song Contest today. You can follow the event live at the website of the media holding tvr.by.

