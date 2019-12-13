3.42 RUB
"Porcelain Collection" by Victor Suvorov in National library - tour around exhibition to be conducted by the collector himself
More than half a thousand porcelain figures - fairy tale and mythical heroes, characters from the Red Book, portraits of famous figures are presented in the exhibition "Porcelain Collection". The exhibition is located in one of the halls of the National Library and represents the collection of the famous collector of antiques. Viktor Suvorov gives visitors an opportunity to see the porcelain products of different years and different manufacturers. Some factories are no longer in operation, but the memory of them remained in porcelain figurines from Victor Suvorov.
On November 30, the exhibition "Porcelain Collection" invites you to an interactive tour of the exposition conducted by the collector himself.
