Nesvizh to host festival timed to 1030th anniversary of Orthodoxy in Belarus on July 10

"Christian Nesvizh Invites" festival in the museum-reserve "Nesvizh" is going to mark the 1030th anniversary of Orthodoxy in the Belarusian lands. At 16:00, visitors are expected at the dialogue platform "The iconography of the Cross of St. Euphrosyne of Polotsk". The lecture will be held in the theater hall of the palace ensemble. The main speaker will be Oleg Yermolovich, a laureate of the "For Spiritual Revival" presidential award, jeweler. The faithful will be able to bow to the cross on the altar, made in imitation of the original Cross of Euphrosyne of Polotsk, which was created for Slutsk Diocese. The festival will continue in the central courtyard of the Nesvizh Castle. At 19:00 there will be a concert of hierarchical choir of the Holy Spirit Cathedral of Minsk and the choir of clergy of the St. Petersburg Metropolis.The entrance is free.