Festival of cinema and television "Kinosvet" to be held in Belarus for the first time
The international project moved from Latvia and brought together more than 120 young filmmakers. Participants from 10 to 18 years from Russia, Kazakhstan, Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine including the winners of the qualifying round are invited to Minsk. The jury selected 25 best works. These are films in the genres of documentary and feature films, animated films and TV programs for children.
The program of the forum includes trainings on team building and master classes on camera work. The films will be placed on Internet platforms. In the future, they are planned to be shown in Belarusian cinemas.
