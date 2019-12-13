3.41 RUB
Festival of artisans in Minsk brings together over 20 craftsmen from Belarus
A festival of artisans in Minsk has brought together over 20 craftsmen from all over Belarus. They not only showed their skills, the author’s techniques and original products, but also held master classes for children and adults. Experts in blacksmithing, pottery, basketwork, woodcarving and other Belarusian folk crafts shared their secrets.
The festival has turned into a colorful family holiday. The junior participants enjoyed painting gingerbread, carving patterns on wood, modeling clay pots and learning to weave baskets of Belarusian straw. The Shafarenko family has been engaged in vine weaving for almost 30 years. They have an entire plantation of special varieties of vines near Gomel.
