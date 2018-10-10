PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Festival of Yuri Bashmet to be traditionally held at Belarusian State Philharmonic

The music forum starts with a concert of the "star" tandem: the People’s Artiste of Russia Yuri Bashmet, the Moscow Soloists Chamber Ensemble and the world's outstanding violinist Vadim Repin. The soloist will play on one of the most expensive instruments, the Stradivari violin of 1733. For the first time the work of the Belarusian composer will be performed “Landscapes of Vanishing Memory”.

The program of the music forum, which will last in Minsk until October 20, includes staging featuring Vladimir Pozner, Andrei Makarevich and Dmitry Sitkovetsky, a night concert of classical music in the subway, as well as the charity workshops in the Academy of Music.

