Festival of Yuri Bashmet to be traditionally held at Belarusian State Philharmonic
The music forum starts with a concert of the "star" tandem: the People’s Artiste of Russia Yuri Bashmet, the Moscow Soloists Chamber Ensemble and the world's outstanding violinist Vadim Repin. The soloist will play on one of the most expensive instruments, the Stradivari violin of 1733. For the first time the work of the Belarusian composer will be performed “Landscapes of Vanishing Memory”.
The program of the music forum, which will last in Minsk until October 20, includes staging featuring Vladimir Pozner, Andrei Makarevich and Dmitry Sitkovetsky, a night concert of classical music in the subway, as well as the charity workshops in the Academy of Music.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
