Film “Dudichi Village” wins youth competition “Eurasia. DOC: 4 minutes"

The film about village in the deserted area of Belarus is acknowledged to be the best documentary work of 2019 at the Youth Competition “Eurasia.DOC: 4 Minutes”.



The filmmakers were our colleagues from the news agency. The Award Ceremony took place the day before in Smolensk. The winners were congratulated by the jury member, Vladimir Mamontov, who praised the work of the creative group.



11 out of 30 works reached the final. They are presented by Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, the Czech Republic, the Ukraine, Georgia. The best will be shown on the big screen at the 4th International Eurasia.Doc CIS countries Documentary Festival.