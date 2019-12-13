Winner of Grand Prize of Moscow International Film Festival to be shown in Minsk on November 9

Minsk International Film Festival Listapad does not slow down. There are only three days left until the end of the festival, but the program is not less dense. Moreover, the film forum has become an additional ground for promotion of socially important ideas. Today at 11 am a pitching of the projects timed to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will take place at "Belarusfilm" studio.



The competition screenings continue. This year, representatives of 89 countries take part in the film forum. Today, you will be able to watch "No Prior Appointment" within the Main Feature Films Competition. This is an Iranian drama about family, Motherland and happiness. The movie won the main prize "Golden Georgy" for the best film at the Moscow International Film Festival.



