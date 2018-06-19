PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Tum-Pabi-Dum film appreciated by viewers and jury of SCO film festival

The Belarusian film Tum-Pabi-Dum won the audience and the jury of the film festival of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Cinematography is one of those phenomena that can be said to exist immediately in two dimensions - this is the imagination of the film crew, but it becomes a reality for millions of viewers around the world. The venue of the film festival of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is the island of Huantao. It was created by a large Chinese corporation, which also engages in the film industry.

One of the best directors was the Belarusian Vyacheslav Nikiforov. The special nomination of the festival was received by his film Tum-Pabi-Dum.  

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All