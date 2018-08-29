PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Finalists of national selection for Junior Eurovision Song Contest to rehearse gala concert today

Belarus is going to select its representative at the Junior Eurovision-2018. The final of the national selection will be held this Friday in Belteleradiocompany. Today the team of the main media holding will finish the stage and in the evening the finalists will start rehearsing the gala concert. Each of the 10 contenders for the victory will have an opportunity to perform several times, discuss technical details with the director and finalize the concept of the performance. The live broadcast of the final of the national selection will be aired by the TV channels Belarus 1, Belarus 24, and the website of the media holding www.tvr.by.

The winner of the project will be determined based on the results of the voting of the jury and TV viewers. The triumpher of national selection will represent our country at Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in the Belarusian capital. The show will be held on November 25 at Minsk Arena.

