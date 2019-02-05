Finalists of National Selection for Eurovision-2019 determine order of appearance on stage

The draw for the finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision Song Contest-2019 has been held in Belteleradiocompany. 10 solo performers and groups will compete for the right to represent Belarus at the competition. Michael Soul will open the concert and KeyCi will finish it. The artists have already met with the project team, which will prepare the TV show. By the way, it will take place before March 8. All contestants were invited to shoot video post cards in Belteleradiocompany on Sunday night. The short clips will anticipate the performances of the finalists.

