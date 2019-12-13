Photo exhibition "Beijing in the Eyes of Belarusian Photographers" arrives in Minsk

The exposition of a hundred works illustrates acquaintance of our photographers with the capital of China during the international expedition. 5 Belarusian photographers focused on the modern urban landscape of Beijing, life and work of its residents. They traveled around the city, visited world cultural heritage sites, creative and industrial venues, high-tech zones, Olympic venues.



The work of Belarusian photographers resulted in an exhibition, which was first shown in Beijing, from where it arrived in Minsk at Savitsky's Art gallery.



