3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Guests of Slavic Bazaar - 2019 gather at festival closing ceremony
At this moment the guests of the Slavic Bazaar fill the hall of the Summer Amphitheater. In less than an hour there will be a solemn closing of the festival. Moreover, this holiday does not end there. A few more days Vitebsk will live in a festival rhythm.
The main stage of the Slavic Bazaar remembers the performances of the brightest stars. Each Slavic Bazaar is a grand celebration that lives in the hearts of performers and viewers for a long time.
Live broadcast will be conducted by the TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 24.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All