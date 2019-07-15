EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Guests of Slavic Bazaar - 2019 gather at festival closing ceremony

At this moment the guests of the Slavic Bazaar fill the hall of the Summer Amphitheater. In less than an hour there will be a solemn closing of the festival. Moreover, this holiday does not end there. A few more days Vitebsk will live in a festival rhythm.

The main stage of the Slavic Bazaar remembers the performances of the brightest stars. Each Slavic Bazaar is a grand celebration that lives in the hearts of performers and viewers for a long time.

Live broadcast will be conducted by the TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 24.

