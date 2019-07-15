EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Grand Prix of International Pop Song Performers Contest “Vitebsk-2019” leaves for Kazakhstan

The main intrigue of the Slavic Bazaar was resolved! The Grand Prix of the international pop song contest "Vitebsk-2019" is leaving for Kazakhstan. During two days of competition, Adilhan Makin scored 178 points.

