"Harmony of Cultures: Belarus and China" music forum held at National Art Museum

The first music forum "Harmony of Cultures: Belarus and China" brought together graduate and postgraduate students, and faculty from the university, the Institute of Art History of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, and the Academy of Music at the National Art Museum on May 25.

The program featured performances by Chinese and Belarusian students, ranging from romantic melodies by Chopin and Tchaikovsky to masterpieces by Belarusian composers Orda and Gorelova. Guests also had the opportunity to combine music with painting, literally taking a "Walk" under the sky of Marc Chagall.

Dmitry Mazarchuk, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at the University of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"On the one hand, this is a festival of Belarusian and Chinese culture. The festival features master's degree students from the People's Republic of China studying at our University of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, along with our Belarusian master's degree students. On the other hand, it's a kind of final concert that concludes their period of study in Belarus. Therefore, we perform musical pieces by both Chinese composers and more well-known classical repertoire from world music culture."

Liao Junlin, Master's degree student at the University of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"We sing two songs: one Chinese, one Belarusian – 'Kupalinka.' It's very difficult because it's in Belarusian. I've been here for five years now. I think it's very peaceful here. And the people here are all nice, everything is fine. I like it."