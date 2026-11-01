MINSK — The celebration of global cinematography continues in the Belarusian capital as the Listapad International Film Festival hosts Indian National Cinema Day.

A Welcome Return to the Moskva Cinema

As part of the cultural program, Belarusian cinephiles gathered at the Moskva Cinema for a special screening of the acclaimed film Gandhi and the Grandfather’s Tree. The screening marked a highly anticipated reunion for the Minsk audience, who first encountered the picture during the 30th edition of the Listapad Film Festival, where it captivated both viewers and critics alike, ultimately securing the prestigious main prize in the "Youth on the March" category.

The narrative follows a young girl who leverages peaceful, Gandhian philosophy to fight for the preservation of her grandfather’s cherished tree.

Director and Diplomatic Praise

"The world premiere of my film actually took place right here in Belarus," shared Padmavati Malladi, the film’s director and a current jury member for the Listapadzik children and youth film competition. "I have a deep affection for Belarus. It is a beautiful country filled with remarkably hospitable people, and I find myself wanting to return here again and again."

The event was also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to the Republic of Belarus, Alok Kumar, who expressed his gratitude to the hosts.

"I am incredibly happy to be here today," Ambassador Kumar stated. "I extend my sincere thanks to the Government of Belarus for the invitation to showcase Indian cinema. This film has been shown in Belarus before, and I am delighted to see so many enthusiasts and film lovers gathered in the theater today."

Looking Ahead

The celebration of Indian cinema at the Moskva Cinema will be followed by Kazakhstan National Cinema Day, which is set to feature a screening of the Kazakh film Tarlan.