He's getting shouts of bravo from all over the world. But the Belarusian "Dzyakuy" is even sweeter. Italian singer Riccardo Foresi dedicated a song to Belarusian women. And he did it in our native language. The result is a unique musical blend of temperament and tenderness. We listened carefully to the Italian accent in the Belarusian verses.

Italian singer dedicated a song to Belarusian women.

He swapped the familiar "Amore" for the Belarusian "Kahane." He could have dedicated the song to us in Italian, but he acted like a true gentleman and sang in Belarusian. He wanted to reach straight to the heart, even though he says he's not an expert.

Riccardo Foresi, singer and musician (Italy):

"Since the song is dedicated to Belarusian women, it absolutely had to be in Belarusian. But I didn't know exactly what I'd be up against, because it was very difficult. We started with me writing the music, and then we turned to professionals to give the notes meaning. That's how the lyrics came about. And then I had to learn them. That's the hardest part. Lots of speech lessons, because pronunciation is very important."

The melody came to me by itself, right after my visit to Belarus. Yes, Riccardo Foresi's name is now a common sight on Belarusian posters. But hits by Adriano Celentano and Toto Cutugno had to make room in his repertoire. The hardest part was mastering the "dzekanne" and "tsekanne" sounds.

Riccardo Foresi, singer and musician (Italy):

"Tsyabe." It's difficult to pronounce. There's no such softening in Italian, and the words seem to be out of sync with the song's rhythm. I kept repeating it. "Tsiabe, tsyabe, tsyabe." It's a great work. The Italian performed "Belovezhskaya Pushcha."

He lived in New York for seven years, working with the best musicians from around the world. And then he chose an Eastern direction. Riccardo Foresi first came to Belarus three years ago. On a cultural exchange. The Friendship Bridge was built near the Minsk City Hall—on the street stage, which always attracts friends. That's where he really came into his own and gave everyone goosebumps.

There's a demand for nostalgia.

He's long had Belarusian women's hearts in his sights—he's firing off nostalgia. Hits from the 80s, when Italian pop was in its prime. A well-thought-out move. Today, audiences increasingly want to listen to classical music.

Ruslan Kulakovsky, concert producer for Riccardo Foresi:

"Global Italian hits are in great demand in both Russia and Kazakhstan. Whether traditional or original, they're already... Many have passed away, many are no longer able to perform these hits and these songs. This is a second opportunity to give these hits a second chance to come to life and evoke emotions."

The Sun of Italy in Minsk – Riccardo Foresi's solo concert will take place in April