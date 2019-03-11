Pictures of Pinchus Kremegne donated to National Art Museum

Authentic canvases of Pinkhus Krmenia will join the collection of the National Art Museum. He created his masterpieces in the same style as Modigliani, Chagall, Soutine and Tsadkin. Art dealers estimate his paintings at tens of thousands of dollars. The painter and sculptor comes from the village of Zheludok of Grodno Region. "Still Life with Apples" and "City Landscape" moved to homeland with the assistance of the Swiss Embassy. Oil paintings were purchased at an auction in Israel.



By the way, this is the fifth gift from the Swiss diplomatic corps and honorary consul of Belarus in Lausanne.



