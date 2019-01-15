PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Khoroshki turns 45

Preserving cultural traditions of the nation is successfully performed by honored choreographic group headed by the People’s Artist of Belarus Valentina Gayeva. The first concert the jubilee season will be held today at the Belarusian State Philharmonic Society.

