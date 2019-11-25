Crystal microphone of Junior Eurovision taken by Poland again

The final of the XVII Junior Eurovision International Song Contest took place in Gliwice Sunday. The crystal microphone went back to Poland. A 12-year-old Vicki Gabor won 278 points for her song "Superhero". Belarus' Liza Misnikova was 11th in the overall ranking.



In the last seconds of the show the fight for the first place took place between the representatives of Kazakhstan and Poland. As a result, 278 points went to the host country.



Kazakhstan, Spain, the Netherlands and France are among the top five leaders of the competition. The highest mark to the Belarusians was given by the professional jury of Italy - 10 points. Despite the fact that Belarus failed to enter the top ten, Liza managed to win the hearts of Eurofans.



