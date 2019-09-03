"Khvilinka" acknowledged best vocal group on international festivals in Saint-Petersburg and Odessa

Lead singers of the variety show brought 6 highest awards to Belarus. Thus, Elizaveta Yarotskaya and Margarita Vryblevskaya became first degree winners of competition "Sail of Hope". 5 hundred participants from Belarus, Poland, Russia, Armenia and Kazakhstan took part in the festival. Ukrainian "See Pearl" was also performed by our lead singers.



The brand of Belarus variety show is 25 years old. "Khvilinka" can be seen and heard on the stage of "Slavic Bazaar", "Junior Eurovision".