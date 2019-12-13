3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Listapad film festival starts with press-conference
Listapad has started with a meeting with the press. The conference gave an unofficial start to the XXVIII Minsk International Film Festival and became a prologue to the opening ceremony. The red ribbon was cut by the forum leadership. The first team meeting also took place between the juries of the competition programs. Thus, a team of producers and directors, headed by the Chairman Dmitry Astrakhan, is going to evaluate the feature films. The video greetings to the forum were sent by director Nikita Mikhalkov and actor Dmitry Pevtsov.
The festival will open by tradition at Moskva theater house. The red carpet appearances will feature "The Caucasian Prisoner" Natalia Varley and "The Captivating Star of Happiness" Natalia Bondarchuk. The main intrigue will also be disclosed, the name of the owner of the award of the President of Belarus "For preservation and development of traditions of spirituality in cinematography" will be presented.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All