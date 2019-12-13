Listapad film festival starts with press-conference

Listapad has started with a meeting with the press. The conference gave an unofficial start to the XXVIII Minsk International Film Festival and became a prologue to the opening ceremony. The red ribbon was cut by the forum leadership. The first team meeting also took place between the juries of the competition programs. Thus, a team of producers and directors, headed by the Chairman Dmitry Astrakhan, is going to evaluate the feature films. The video greetings to the forum were sent by director Nikita Mikhalkov and actor Dmitry Pevtsov.



The festival will open by tradition at Moskva theater house. The red carpet appearances will feature "The Caucasian Prisoner" Natalia Varley and "The Captivating Star of Happiness" Natalia Bondarchuk. The main intrigue will also be disclosed, the name of the owner of the award of the President of Belarus "For preservation and development of traditions of spirituality in cinematography" will be presented.



