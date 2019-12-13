Listapad Film Festival to be held on November 6-13 this year

Minsk International Listapad Film Festival will be held on November 6-13. The organizers decide on the format of the festival right now. It may be held offline, due to the current situation in the world, with screenings of movies, lectures, meetings, ceremonies and, of course, live and sincere communication between industry professionals and film lovers.



Accreditation for the film forum for film critics, journalists, cultural commentators and bloggers is already open. One can apply until September 25. More information about the rules can be found on the official website of the festival.



