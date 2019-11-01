"Listapad": film lovers awaiting opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 26th international Film Forum "Listapad" will start in less than an hour. The final preparations are being made at Moscow theater house.



The organizers of the 26th "Listapad" postpone the dress code theme this year. The set of Belarusfilm is located in front of Moscow theater house. Anyone can become the main character there.



Vintage cars are parked there. This helps to emphasize the 95th anniversary of national cinema. 154 films will be showed on the screens of Minsk theater houses.



We expect the arrival of star guests. Participation in the forum was confirmed by about 130 people. Some of them have already arrived in Minsk. "Listapad" will be opened with Bulgarian tragicomedy "Father", that received the Crystal Globe in Karlovy Vary.



"Listapad" will be officially opened, when a porcelain plate is broken on a tripod. This is a cinema tradition that every forum starts with. High-tech direction will follow the ceremony. Film lovers will see an animated 3D road at the opening ceremony.



