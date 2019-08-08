Prince Gediminas returns to Lida Castle

The new sculpture will be opened on the birthday of one of the oldest cities in Belarus. The equestrian sculpture in bronze is at the stage of completion. The monument is already given an international status.



Sculptors Sergey Oganov and Olga Nechay took into consideration the anatomy and historical context: they consulted with one of the leading historians on armament. Thus, the headdress is made from the diadem found during excavations in Sweden.



And while the bronze is covered with wax for preservation, the pedestal is already ready in Lida. On Monday Gediminas will leave the walls of the plant and will be transported to Lida. The equestrian statue will decorate the northern wall of the castle. Officially, the monument will be opened on the City Day, September 7, along with the second tower.