3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Elizaveta Misnikova getting ready for Junior Eurovision 2019
Belteleradiocompany made a video of the performance of our representative and is going to send it to the show organizers. The presentation of the song at the final gala concert will be slightly changed: the arrangement has already been improved, and the choreography will be changed as well. The team is now working on the stage images of the performer. Elizaveta Misnikova will represent Belarus at Junior Eurovision 2019 in the Polish city of Gliwice on November 24.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All