Elizaveta Misnikova getting ready for Junior Eurovision 2019

Belteleradiocompany made a video of the performance of our representative and is going to send it to the show organizers. The presentation of the song at the final gala concert will be slightly changed: the arrangement has already been improved, and the choreography will be changed as well. The team is now working on the stage images of the performer. Elizaveta Misnikova will represent Belarus at Junior Eurovision 2019 in the Polish city of Gliwice on November 24.