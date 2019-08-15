PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

"Kupala" movie ready for release

The major Belarusian premiere about famous poet is being dubbed at Belarusfilm studio. The Belarusian viewers will see the movie on Christmas. It will also be shown at Berlin Film Festival.

