Kupala and Kolas in tapestries and suspended art objects at exhibition in Minsk
Kupala and Kolas are "retold" by means of tapestries and abstraction. An exhibition timed to the 140th anniversary of the national songsters will open today in three halls of the Palace of Art. It is the largest-scale dedication to the Belarusian classics. Contemporary artists will show their understanding of eternal themes in two hundred works. In the center of the exposition is the first lifetime portrait of Yanka Kupala, painted from life in 1921 by Russian artist Dmitry Polozov.
Visualization of the heroes of national culture will be demonstrated until the Independence Day. The Yakub Kolas and Yanka Kupala museums, the historical and cultural reserve "Zaslavl" and the Union of Writers of Belarus are partners of the exhibition.
